The Bihar Public Service Commission has officially declared the BPSC Teacher Admit Card 2023 on Thursday, 10 August, for all concerned candidates. One can download the BPSC teacher admit card from the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in today. After downloading the admit card from the website, you must check the details mentioned on it carefully. The Teacher recruitment written examination date and time will be stated on the admit card for interested candidates. One should know the important details.

