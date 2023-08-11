The Bihar Public Service Commission has officially declared the BPSC Teacher Admit Card 2023 on Thursday, 10 August, for all concerned candidates. One can download the BPSC teacher admit card from the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in today. After downloading the admit card from the website, you must check the details mentioned on it carefully. The Teacher recruitment written examination date and time will be stated on the admit card for interested candidates. One should know the important details.
All concerned candidates who registered for the exam should note that the BPSC Teacher Admit Card 2023 is released on the website. You must download the admit card from bpsc.bih.nic.in soon and check the details mentioned on it. The BPSC teacher admit card is an important document that all candidates should carry to the examination centre on the scheduled dates.
It is important to note that the recruitment body declared the hall tickets on the website so that it is easier for registered candidates to download them. You must keep your login details ready before downloading the admit card from the site.
BPSC Teacher Admit Card 2023: Important Details
As per the latest official details, the BPSC Teacher Admit Card 2023 will be available for concerned candidates to download from 10 August to 20 August. You can download the hall ticket only from the official website of the council - bpsc.bih.nic.in.
It is important to note that the BPSC teacher written examination will be held from 24 August to 26 August. Candidates have to carry their respective admit cards on the scheduled exam dates.
The written exam will be held in two shifts for all registered candidates, according to the official details.
The first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12 pm and the second shift will be held from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The examination centre details will be announced on 21 August.
BPSC Teacher Admit Card 2023: How to Download
Here are the steps you must follow to download the BPSC Teacher Admit Card 2023 online:
Go to the official website of the BPSC - bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Click on the active link that states "BPSC Teacher Admit Card 2023" on the homepage.
Enter your registered details on the login page and tap on submit.
Your BPSC teacher exam admit card will display on the screen.
Check the details and download a copy of the admit card.
