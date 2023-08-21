The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) officially released the SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer key 2023 recently for all concerned candidates. Those who appeared in the 10+2 Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam on the scheduled dates can download the answer key from the official website. According to the latest details, the SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer key is declared on the website - ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check and download the answer key from the mentioned website whenever they want.
Everyone should note that the SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer key 2023 is declared on the official website - ssc.nic.in only. All concerned candidates should keep their login credentials ready before downloading the CHSL Tier 1 answer key from the site. It is important to note that the answer key is provisional and you can raise objections against it.
Candidates are allowed to raise objections against the CHSL Tier 1 provisional key till a certain period. They should take note of the deadline and complete the process accordingly otherwise the objections will not be considered.
SSC CHSL Answer Key 2023: Tier 1 Exam Details
As per the latest official details, the SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam 2023 was formally conducted from 2 August to 17 August, for all candidates who registered for it and now they can check the answer key.
It is important to note that you can raise objections against the SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer key 2023 till 22 August, 6 pm. Objections submitted by the deadline will be considered by the commission and the final answer key will be announced accordingly.
You must take note of the important dates and details announced by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on the site.
The SSC CHSL Tier 1 result is set to be declared in September after the objections are reviewed by the SSC. All candidates should stay alert to know the details of the results.
SSC CHSL Answer Key 2023: How to Download
Here are the easy steps you must follow to download the SSC CHSL answer key 2023 for Tier 1 online:
Go to the official website of the exam-conducting body - ssc.nic.in.
Click on the link that states the SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer key on the homepage.
Provide your User ID and password in the given space. Click on submit to view the answer key.
The Tier 1 answer key will appear on the screen.
Download it from the website and go through the details.
