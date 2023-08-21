IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2023: Registration Window Closes Today At ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS will close the registration window for Probationary Officer (PO) and Specialist Officer (SO) Recruitment 2023 today, 21 August 2023.
The registration link was activated on the official IBPS website at ibps.in. Interested candidates can login and register for the recruitment drive.
Check the about eligibility criteria, important dates, exam dates, and other relevant information.
IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
The IBPS PO released an official notification with important details for interested candidates. IBPS will recruit for the role of Probationary Officers and there are total 3409 vacancies for the posts of PO across 11 banks. There are 1402 vacancies for the posts of SO and the registration window for both is open from 11 August to 21 August 2023.
IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria & Salary
Candidates willing to appear for the exam should to have a graduate degree and fall within the age group of 20 to 30 years. The salary for the position of a PO ranges from Rs 52,000 to Rs 55,000.
Interested candidates willing to appear for IBPS SO must possess a Graduation or Post Graduation degree in a specific stream depending on the post they are applying for. The candidates must be between 20 to 30 years of age and the offered salary for selected candidates ranges from Rs 38,000 to Rs 39,000.
IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2023: Exam Dates
The IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2023 will be released on September 23 and the exam is scheduled for 23, 30 September and 1 October. The Mains Admit Card for the IBPS PO exam will be available for download from 23 October and the exam is scheduled for 5 November.
The IBPS SO 2023 Preliminary Exam will be held on 30 and 31 December 2023 while the Mains Exam for IBPS SO 2023 will be held on January 28. The PO and SO recruitment process includes three stages: Prelims, Mains, and Interviews.
How To Apply For IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2023?
Visit the official IBPS website at ibps.in
On the homepage, search and click on the designated IBPS PO and IBPS SO application link.
Enter the required details and register. Then use the credentials to login.
Fill up the application form with correct and up-to-date information.
Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee.
Verify all the details carefully and submit the application for future reference.
