BPSC Bihar Teacher Admit Card 2023 Release Date: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release the BPSC Teacher admit card 2023 today on Thursday, 10 August 2023 on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Candidates who have applied for the BPSC Teacher Exam 2023 can download and check the hall ticket by following the below mentioned steps on the aforementioned website.

The BPSC Teacher Recruitment Process 2023 started from 15 June and concluded on 12 July 2023. The recruitment drive is being held to fill up almost 1,70,461 Bihar Teacher vacancies.