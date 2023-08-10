BPSC Bihar Teacher Admit Card 2023 Release Date: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release the BPSC Teacher admit card 2023 today on Thursday, 10 August 2023 on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Candidates who have applied for the BPSC Teacher Exam 2023 can download and check the hall ticket by following the below mentioned steps on the aforementioned website.
The BPSC Teacher Recruitment Process 2023 started from 15 June and concluded on 12 July 2023. The recruitment drive is being held to fill up almost 1,70,461 Bihar Teacher vacancies.
When Will Be the BPSC Teacher Admit Card 2023 Released?
The BPSC Bihar Teacher Admit Card 2023 will be released today on 10 August 2023.
When Will Be the BPSC Teacher Exam 2023 Conducted?
The BPSC Teacher Exam will be conducted from 24 to 26 August 2023. The examination will be held in two shifts including morning and afternoon. The morning shift will be from 10 am to 12 pm while as the afternoon shift will be conducted from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
BPSC Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2023: Number of Vacancies
The Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2023 is being held to fill up 1,70,461 Bihar Teacher vacancies.
When Is the Last Date To Download the BPSC Teacher Admit Card 2023?
The last date to download the Bihar Teacher Admit Card is 20 August 2023.
When Did the BPSC Teacher Registration 2023 Start?
The Bihar Teacher registration started from 15 June and concluded on 12 July 2023.
How To Download BPSC Teacher Admit Card 2023?
Visit the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for downloading the BPSC Teacher Admit Card 2023.
A login page will open.
Enter the required login details and hit the submit option.
Your Bihar Teacher admit card/hall ticket will show up.
Check the details carefully.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.
