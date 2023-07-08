BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 for 1.7 Lakh Posts: Eligibility, Vacancy, and More

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has started online applications for 1,70,461 teacher posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. The last date to apply for BPSC teacher recruitment posts is 12 July 2023.

Let us read about the BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 eligibility, application fee, educational qualification, age limit, salary, last date to apply, and other important details below.