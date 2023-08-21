ADVERTISEMENT
SSC Exams 2023 Schedule Released: Check CGL, CHSL, JE and SI Exam Dates Here

SSC Exams 2023 calendar is out now. Check important examination dates here.

Saima Andrabi
SSC Exams 2023 Schedule Released: Check CGL, CHSL, JE and SI Exam Dates Here
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the SSC Exams 2023 Schedule for different examinations including  Combined Graduate Level (CGL), Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL), Junior Engineer (JE), and Sub-Inspector (SI).

Candidates who want to check the SSC Exams 2023 Calendar must visit the official website, ssc.nic.in. According to the SSC 2023 Exam Calendar/Schedule, the examinations will be conducted by the concerned authorities in the upcoming months of October, November, and December.

SSC Exams 2023 Schedule: Important Dates To Remember

According to the SSC exam calendar 2023, following are the dates of various examinations.

Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier-II Exam: 25 to 27 October 2023.

Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL 10+2) Exam for Tier II: 02 November 2023.

Junior Engineer Paper II Exam for Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts: 04 December 2023.

Sub-inspector Tier-II Exam in Delhi Police and Central Armed Force: 22 December 2023.

Steps To Check the SSC Exams 2023 Schedule

Follow below steps to check the SSC Exams 2023 Timetable to know the dates of the upcoming CGL, CHSL, JE, and SI Exams.

  • Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in.

  • On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for downloading the SSC Exams 2023 Schedule/Calendar.

  • A PDF file will be displayed on your computer screen.

  • Check all the examination dates carefully.

  • Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.

Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on SSC Exams 2023.

