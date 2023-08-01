ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019UPSC Civil Services 2023 Main Exam Schedule Dates Out: Check Full Timetable Here

UPSC Civil Services 2023 Main Exam Schedule Dates Out: Check Full Timetable Here

The UPSC Civil Services 2023 Main Exam starts from 15 September. Check full timetable here.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
1 min read
UPSC Civil Services 2023 Main Exam Schedule Dates Out: Check Full Timetable Here
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Civil Services Mains Exam 2023 Timetable on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

According to the UPSC Mains Schedule 2023, the UPSC Mains Exam 2023 will be conducted on 15, 16, 17, 23 and 24 September. The examination will be held in two sessions including Session 1(morning) and Session 2 (afternoon).

The Session 1 exam will be held from 9 am to 12 pm while as the Session 2 exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. Earlier, the  UPSC CSE Preliminary examinations were held on 28 May and the results were declared on 12 June.

Also Read

NATA 2023 Exam 3 Result Declared: Direct Link and Steps To Check Scores Here

NATA 2023 Exam 3 Result Declared: Direct Link and Steps To Check Scores Here
ADVERTISEMENT

UPSC Mains Timetable 2023: Check Full Schedule Here

15 September 2023: Paper I Essay (Morning Session).

16 September 2023: Paper -II General Studies-I (morning session) and Paper-III General Studies-II (afternoon session).

17 September 2023: Paper -IV General Studies-III (morning) and Paper -V General Studies-IV (afternoon session).

23 September 2023: Paper- A  Indian Language (morning) and Paper B (English).

24 September 2023: Paper-VI (Optional Subject paper-1) and Paper-VII Optional Subject Paper -2 (afternoon).

You can also click here to check the UPSC Civil Services Mains Exam 2023 Schedule.

Also Read

TS TET 2023 Notification Released on tstet.cgg.gov.in: Steps To Apply Here

TS TET 2023 Notification Released on tstet.cgg.gov.in: Steps To Apply Here
ADVERTISEMENT

Steps To Download and Check the UPSC Civil Services Mains Exam 2023 Schedule

  • Go to the official website, upsc.gov.in.

  • On the appeared home page, click on the direct link for downloading the UPSC Civil Services 2023 Timetable.

  • A PDF file will show up on the screen.

  • Check the UPSC Civil Services 2023 Exam dates mentioned on the schedule.

  • Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and education

Topics:  UPSC   UPSC Civil Services 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×