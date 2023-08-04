India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Steps To Apply for 30041 Gramin Dak Sevak Posts

The India Post recently released an official notification regarding the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts on the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. A total of 30041 GDS vacancies will be fulfilled through the India Post GDS Recruitment 2023.

Eligible and Interested candidates can apply for the India Post GDS vacancies on the aforementioned website by following the below steps. The last date to apply for these posts is 23 August 2023. The correction window will be open from 24 to 26 August 2023.

Let us read about the India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 eligibility, qualification, vacancies, last date to apply, and other details below.