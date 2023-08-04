India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Steps To Apply for 30041 Gramin Dak Sevak Posts

The India Post recently released an official notification regarding the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts on the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. A total of 30041 GDS vacancies will be fulfilled through the India Post GDS Recruitment 2023.
Eligible and Interested candidates can apply for the India Post GDS vacancies on the aforementioned website by following the below steps. The last date to apply for these posts is 23 August 2023. The correction window will be open from 24 to 26 August 2023.
Let us read about the India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 eligibility, qualification, vacancies, last date to apply, and other details below.
When Will the India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 Start?
The India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 started from Thursday, 3 August 2023.
When Is the Last Date To Apply for the India Post GDS Recruitment Process?
The last date to apply for India Post GDS online recruitment process is 23 August 2023.
India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Eligibility and Qualification
Candidates must have passed the 10th class examination from a well recognized board or institution. Also, the candidates must have studied English and Mathematics as compulsory elective subjects during secondary school.
Candidates must have a sound knowledge of computers, cycling, and their local language.
What Is the Age Limit for India Post GDS Recruitment 2023?
Candidates must remember that the upper age limit of candidates applying for India Post GDS posts is 40 years while as the lower age limit is 18 years. According to the India Post GDS schedule 2023, the age will be determined as on the last date of submission of applications.
India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Total Number of Vacancies
The total number of vacancies under India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 is 30041 Including following posts:
Branch Postmaster (BPM)
Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)
Dak Sevaks
What Is the Salary for India Post GDS Posts?
According to the GDS Online Engagement 2023 Schedule-II, the salary of GDS posts is as follows:
Branch Postmaster (BPM): Rs 12,000 to 29,380
Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevaks: Rs 10,000-24,470
Steps To Apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2023
Visit the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link that reads as "Notification for GDS Online Engagement 2023 Schedule-II Released for 30041 Posts."
Check all the details mentioned in the notification carefully before applying.
Now go to the registration section in 'Students Corner'.
Complete the registration and note down the details.
Go to the login page and use the personal login credentials.
Hit the submit option.
An application form will open on the computer screen.
Fill all the required details.
Pay the application fee.
Submit the form.
Download, save, and print a hardcopy for future reference.
To check the India Post GDS Notification, click here.
