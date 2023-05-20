Armed Forces Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Images, & WhatsApp Status

Armed Forces Day is a special holiday for people all over the world. It is celebrated on 20 May every year. It was on 31 August 2023, 1949 when United States Secretary of Defense Louis Johnson announced a single holiday to celebrate all branches of the military.
20 May 1950 was the first celebration of the Armed forces day. In year 1962, president John F. Kennedy established Armed Forces Day as an official holiday. In year 2017, President Trump sent a statement supporting the holiday and its almost 70 years of tradition. Now, it's time for us to celebrate this day of unit. Below are the wishes, messages, quotes, images, and WhatsApp status for Armed Forces Day 2023.
Armed Forces Day 2023: Images, & WhatsApp Status
Armed Forces Day 2023: Wishes & Quotes
1. “War is too important to be left to the generals.”- Georges Clémenceau
2. “Brave men rejoice in adversity, just as brave soldiers triumph in war.” – Lucius Annaeus Seneca
3. “To command is to serve, nothing more and nothing less.” – Andre Malraux
4. “This will remain the land of the free so long as it is the home of the brave.” – Elmer Davis
5. “Who dares, wins. Who sweats, wins. Who plans, wins.” – British Special Air Service (SAS)
6. “If a man hasn’t discovered something that he will die for, he isn’t fit to live.” – Martin Luther King Jr.
7. “Fortune favors the brave.” – Terence
8. ”Only our individual faith in freedom can keep us free.” – Dwight D. Eisenhower
