Armed Forces Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Images, & WhatsApp Status

1. “War is too important to be left to the generals.”- Georges Clémenceau

2. “Brave men rejoice in adversity, just as brave soldiers triumph in war.” – Lucius Annaeus Seneca

3. “To command is to serve, nothing more and nothing less.” – Andre Malraux

4. “This will remain the land of the free so long as it is the home of the brave.” – Elmer Davis

5. “Who dares, wins. Who sweats, wins. Who plans, wins.” – British Special Air Service (SAS)

6. “If a man hasn’t discovered something that he will die for, he isn’t fit to live.” – Martin Luther King Jr.

7. “Fortune favors the brave.” – Terence

8. ”Only our individual faith in freedom can keep us free.” – Dwight D. Eisenhower