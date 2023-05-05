Five Indian Army Personnel Killed During Anti-Terror Operation in J&K's Rajouri

Over five Indian Army personnel have lost their lives after a blast took place during an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday, 5 May, according to a report by news agency PTI.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
Topics: Jammu and Kashmir Indian Army
ADVERTISEMENT