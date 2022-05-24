Women's T20: Pooja Vastrakar's 4/12 Helps Supernovas bt Trailblazers by 49 Runs

Openers Priya Punia (22) and Deandra Dottin (32) raised 50-runs for the opening wicket in 29 balls after Suipernovas won the toss and elected to bat first. Harleen Deol (35) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (37) boosted the innings with handy contributions as Supernovas posted 163 all out in 20 overs.

In response, the Trailblazers' skipper Smriti Mandana scored 34 runs off 23 deliveries and raised 39 runs for the opening wicket with West Indies all-rounder Hayley Matthews (18). Hayley was out in the fifth over, caught by keeper Taniya Bhatia as she tried to work one away by shuffling to leg-side, only managing to nick behind off Vastrakar.

Smriti was out soon, with the score 63, caught by Priya Punia off Vastrakar, trying to clear mid-off but failing to get the elevation as Priya brought off a superb diving catch. Jemimah Rodrigues scored 24 off 21 deliveries.

Pooja Vastrakar claimed two more wickets as did Sophie Ecclestone (2/19) and Alana King (2/30) claimed two wickets each as Trailblazers lost their way from 63/2 to lose seven wickets for 51 runs.

Only Renuka Singh managed to reach double figures as the middle order collapsed with three batters gettting out for zeroes and two others in single digits.