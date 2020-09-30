Rahul Tewatia Talks About His Match-Winning Knock Against KXIP

Talking to the media in a Zoom session on Tuesday, Tewatia, 27, said that he played with a focussed mind to prove himself. "I simply adopted the 'go and take on the bowlers' mindset with a focussed approach and it worked," he said.

"When Steve Smith decided for me to play at No.4 position, it was a big time opportunity for me and I wanted to do my best to prove myself. Hence, with a clear mind, I went with a 'go and take on the bowler' mindset. I knew the team was trusting me and hence I wanted to retain that trust," said Tewatia.

Answering a question on whether he is working to improve his batting and bowling, Tewatia said: "As a cricketer, we need to work on different grounds to improve ourselves. Presently, I am working to improve my bowling and batting, both. As a sportsman, we can't stay stagnant; we need to learn something from each training session. The only motto, at this hour, is to improve myself. I strongly believe in the fact that work should never stop and there is scope for improvement each day. Each day is a new day," he said.