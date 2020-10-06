Virat Kohli Critical of His Bowlers & Fielders After Loss to Delhi

Kohli felt his team got back into the match in the middle overs.

"I think they got off to a great start in the first six then we pulled it back in the next eight overs and the last phase again got away from us," he said.

RCB seem short on players who can contribute with both bat and ball, and that has led to a problem. But Kohli feels the return of Chris Morris will boost the side for the next match.

"Chris was really close to playing today as well but couldn't make it. We have four days to the next game. Once he comes back into the squad it is a different balance altogether."