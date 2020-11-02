Fleming Explains Why Ruturaj Gaikwad Couldn’t Have Played Earlier

CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad on Sunday scored a third consecutive half century to help Chennai Super Kings (CSK) finish their 2020 Indian Premier League season on a high.

Gaikwad ended the innings unbeaten on 62 off 49 balls, following up on scores of 65 not out and 72 in the last two matches, and helped CSK chase down a target of 154 with nine wickets and nearly two overs to spare at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Gaikwad thus ended the season on 204 runs in just six matches with an average of 51 and strike rate of 120.71.