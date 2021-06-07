UAE Edition of IPL 2021 From 19 September to 15 October: Reports

The dates of IPL 2021 have reportedly been decided by the BCCI with the window from 19 September to 15 October set to host the remaining 31 matches of the season.

"The first game after the season resumes will be held on September 19 while we will have the final on October 15. The BCCI was always keen on a 25-day window to finish the remaining matches," a BCCI official has been quoted as saying by ANI.