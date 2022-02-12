IPL Auction: Twitter Reacts As Ishan Kishan becomes the Most Expensive Player
Ishan Kishan became the most expensive player as he went back to MI.
23-Year-old batting sensation Ishan Kishan was bought by Mumbai Indians for a whooping 15.25 Crore. Ishan Kishan became the most expensive player for the 2022 IPL Auction, beating Shreyas Iyer who went to Kolkata Knight Riders for 12.25 Crore.
A lot of cricket experts had already put their speculation that Ishan Kishan was going to become the most expensive player. A lot of cricketers and experts took to twitter to give the reaction.
Harsha Bhogle expressed his reaction after Ishan Kishan went back to Mumbai Indians.
Gaurav Kapoor, presenter of IPL also took to IPL to tell about his prediction about Ishan Kishan becoming the most expensive player so far.
Mumbai Indians, who fought on the auction table for Ishan Kishan also tweeted about Ishan Kishan's home coming.
