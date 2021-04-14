IPL: Warner’s Sunrisers to Bowl First vs Virat’s Royal Challengers
Sunrisers Hyderabad are playing Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 6 of the 2021 IPL.
David Warner has won the toss and elected to bowl first in Match 6 of the 2021 IPL against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai.
Jason Holder is out of quarantine and is replacing Mohammad Nabi in the SRH XI along with Shabaz Nadeem who is taking Sandeep Sharma’s spot.
RCB’s opener Devdutt Padikkal has now fully recovered and is playing the match today in place of Rajat Patidar. He rested from the previous game following his recovery from Covid-19 and in his absence, RCB opened with captain Virat Kohli and Washington Sundar, who failed to get going.
All eyes will be on RCB pacer Harshal Patel who took five wickets against Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener and will be raring to go again in the death overs.
SRH, who lost their tournament opener narrowly to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), will need to start well. A couple of early wickets against KKR had set them back and even though Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey tried their best, they fell short.
SRH have used an interesting tactic this time. Up until last season they found success largely thanks to captain David Warner and Bairstow's opening partnership. In the previous game, they let Wriddhiman Saha, who had played some brilliant knocks towards the end of the previous season, open along with Warner and Bairstow came in at No.4.
Playing XIs
SunRisers Hyderabad: Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), David Warner (captain), Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Shahbaz Nadeem.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.
