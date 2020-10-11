T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Tewatia-Parag Help Rajasthan to a Win
On episode 26 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and I discuss Rajasthan’s come-from-behind win over Hyderabad, in the evening game on Sunday.
Rahul Tewatia has once again got Rajasthan past the finish line, but this time he had 18-year-old Assamese cricketer Riyan Parag for help.
The target set by Hyderabad was 159 but with the top four, including Ben Stokes, falling cheaply, the team needed 65 runs off the last 5 overs.
Tewatia scored 45 off 28 and Parag made 42 off 26 as they pulled off a much needed 5-wicket win for Rajasthan, helping keep their campaign alive.
