Sri Lanka Ready to Host IPL, BCCI Says ‘No Point Discussing’

The SLC can have the matches on three grounds -- Galle, Kandy and Premadasa Stadium -- with logistics reduced to less than half as there are no inland flights.

Having an IPL could help the SLC gain significant financial stability, more than what a short white-ball series against India (three T20Is and three ODIs) can guarantee in July.

As of now, the BCCI will be more keen on having it in India in either of the two slots between September-October and October-November.

A BCCI veteran, who was a part of the teams when IPL was shifted to South Africa in 2009 and partially to the UAE (2014) due to general elections, feels that the scenario in ICC will change once Shashank Manohar demits office as chairman at the end of May.

"Sri Lanka has been BCCI's ally at the ICC and their proposal is understandable. But what about once he (Manohar) steps down next month," he said.

"You could see new equations forming and there could be multiple options on table, not just Sri Lanka," the board veteran added.