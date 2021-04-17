SRH Bowled Out For 137 by MI, Lose Third Straight IPL 2021 Game

On Saturday, after a 67-run opening wicket partnership between Jonny Bairstow (43 off 22 balls) and David Warner (36 off 24 balls), they lost track.

While both Bairstow and Warner were unlucky with the former getting out hit wicket and the latter being run out by a direct hit from Hardik Pandya, the batsmen who came in after them threw their wickets away to leg-spinner Rahul Chahar (3/19 in four overs).

SRH's No. 3 batsman Manish Pandey fell for two as he was caught trying to attempt a big shot against Chahar.