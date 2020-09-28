What We Saw From Tewatia is What We’d Seen in Nets: Steve Smith

Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith was all smiles after his team pulled off a record chase to beat Kings XI Punjab by four wickets on Sunday, 27 September, in Sharjah.

Rahul Tewatia turned it around for himself and his team when he hit five sixes off the 18th over bowled by Sheldon Cottrell and Smith said that this exactly what the team sees the 27-year-old do in the nets all the time.

"That was some chase! Tewatia, that was some sort of display against Cottrell. We got an idea about the conditions here in the last game. It's a small ground, we always thought if we have wickets in the shed we always have a chance,” said Smith in the post-match presentation ceremony.