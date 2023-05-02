Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Shami Move to Top Spot, Rashid Khan Fourth

Delhi Capitals remain in the last position in the IPL 2023 points table with only three wins and six losses despite defeating Gujarat Titans by five runs on 2 May.

Titans' Mohammed Shami grabbed his first four-wicket haul against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday and climbed to the top spot in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap standings with 17 wickets and an economy of 7.05.

This is his best bowling performance so far in this IPL season. He has a bowling average of 14.52 and a strike rate of 12.35.