Orange Cap, Purple Cap IPL 2024: Top Players List After KKR vs DC Match

The Indian Premier League (IPL) acknowledges the tournament's leading run-getter as the winner of the Orange Cap every season. The Orange Cap, given to the highest run-scorer, is one of the most coveted individual honors in the competition. The player with the most runs during the tournament wears the Orange Cap while on the field. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's star batter Virat Kohli continued on his excellent run-scoring form in the season, becoming the first to reach the 500-run mark in IPL 2024. Kohli maintains his lead at the top of the Orange Cap list with exactly 500 runs to his name in 10 matches.
The players with the most wickets during the tournament wear the Purple Cap while on the field.
Chennai Super Kings pace duo Mustafizur Rahman and Matheesha Pathirana moved up in the Purple Cap race at the second and fourth spots, respectively, by taking 2 wickets each against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League on Sunday. The Purple Cap race intensified in the second half of the season as the top 3 bowlers claimed the same number of wickets - 14. However, Mumbai Indians paceman Jasprit Bumrah continues to hold the top spot with a better economy.
Let's have a look at the Purple cap and Orange Cap holders list in IPL 2024.
Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2024: Top Run Scorers List
Below is the list of top run scorers after KKR vs DC match.
Virat Kohli (RCB): 500 runs (10 matches)
Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK): 447 runs (9 matches)
Sai Sudharshan (GT): 418 runs (10 matches)
Rishabh Pant (DC): 398 runs (11 matches)
Phil Salt (KKR): 392 runs (9 matches)
Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2024: Top Wicket Takers List
Below is the list of top wicket takers after KKR vs DC match.
Jasprit Bumrah (MI): 14 wickets (9 matches)
Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 14 wickets (8 matches)
Harshal Patel (PBKS): 14 wickets (9 matches)
Matheesha Pathirana (CSK): 13 wickets (6 matches)
T Natarajan (RR): 13 wickets (7 matches)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)