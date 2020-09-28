‘Best I’ve Seen’: Tendulkar, Sehwag Praise Pooran’s Stunning Save

Kings XI Punjab’s Nicholas Pooran displayed an unbelievable piece of fielding during their Indian Premier League match against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, 27 September.

Samson had smashed a delivery off M Ashwin across the ground when Pooran – stationed at the boundary – stretched completely over it to catch the ball. Before he could touch the ground, the West Indies cricketer managed to flick it to safety, hence complete a stunning save.