Not Done Playing IPL, Confirms MS Dhoni After CSK’s Last Match

With the next IPL season just four months away – if it indeed starts in March – Dhoni was also asked about the team’s plans going forward.

“A lot depends on what BCCI will decide about the auction,” said Dhoni referring to the IPL auction that’s supposed to take place in December of January. This one is slated to be the big auction in which teams are allowed to retain just 3 players while everyone else goes back into the pool.

However, there has been talk about BCCI wanting to go another year with the current squads and delaying the big auction until after the next season.

Dhoni indicated that whenever the big auction does take place, they will likely be going for an overhaul, handing it ‘over the next generation’.

“We need to slightly change our core group and looks for the next ten years. At the start of the IPL, we made a team that served us well for ten years. There comes a time when you shift a bit, change a bit and hand it over to the next generation. I feel that will be our policy, to try and form a strong core group and if there’s a small or a big auction, we bring in players who compliment the core group because that’s where we lagged this season,” he said.