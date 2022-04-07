LSG vs DC IPL 2022 Match Live Stream: Time and Where To Watch the Match Live
DC vs LSG match will begin at 7.30 pm IST.
Delhi Capitals (DC) is all set to play against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the fifteenth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Thursday, 7 April 2022.
LSG won its last match of IPL 2022 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), while DC lost its last IPL match against the Gujarat Titans (GT).
Venue: LSG vs DC IPL match on Thursday will be played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.
Here are the timing and live streaming details of DC vs LSG IPL match.
LSC vs DC IPL Match Time
Delhi vs Lucknow IPL 2022 match is scheduled to commence at 7.30 pm IST on Thursday.
Where to watch LSG vs DC IPL match live stream online?
IPL fans can watch LSG vs DC match live streaming on digital platform Disney+ Hotstar.
Where to watch LSG vs DC IPL match live telecast on TV?
DC vs LSG IPL match can be watched live on the following TV channels of Star Sports Network: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.
Team Rank
Currently, Lucknow Super Giants holds the fifth spot on the IPL points table with four points, while Delhi Capitals is following the trail at seventh spot with two points.
