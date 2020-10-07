IPL 2020: Rahul Tripathi Shines as KKR Sets Target of 168 For CSK

Among the central talking points of the first innings is Tripathi’s promotion up the order, from number 8 in the previous match, to opener. Importantly, it solved the problem of a struggling Narine failing to get runs as opener.

Tripathi, playing just his second match of the season, impressed yet again. Having scored a resilient 36 off 16 balls under pressure, Tripathi stamped his class with a solid knock of 81 off 51 deliveries.

Coach Brendon McCullum will be happy with the 29-year-old’s batting. He picked the length well, especially the slower ones, and looked confident batting up the order.