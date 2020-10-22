Kagiso Rabada Says Sportspersons Need To Speak up on Racism

Rabada comes from a well-to-do family in Johannesburg and he would visit black impoverished neighbourhoods as youth to visit his extended family. That, he had said in the past, gave him a sense of perspective.

"It is your responsibility at times to keep reminding that fighting for the right causes is important. Most importantly, I don't want to shove my opinion or ideals down on anyone's throats," he said.

"It is just that if I am on this platform, I will express my opinion like I am now on this matter. Important for people to understand on political front that liberation is very important for human rights, and for humans to be treated with dignity is important."