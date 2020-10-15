IPL 2020: Chris Gayle Smashes 53 As KXIP Beat RCB by 8 Wickets

News from the centre is, Kings XI Punjab finally have a win. Incidentally, the win comes by eight wickets against Royal Challengers Bangalore, the same team they had beaten to register their only other win in IPL 2020.

Having won the toss at Sharjah, RCB captain Virat Kohli elected to bat first and put up 171 on the board. In reply, KXIP raced to 56 for no loss in their powerplay and reached their target off the last ball with a giant six.