IPL 2020: Here Are All The Rules Involved in a Super Over

There are several other interesting, but intricate, rules with regard to the Super Over – So much so that when the first Super Over failed to break the tie, even the official commentators were not aware of the exact rules for the second/subsequent Super Overs.

Batsmen and bowlers who are involved in the first Super Over cannot take field for the second Super Over, as mentioned under 'Tied Super Over – Repeating The Super Over Procedure’.

"Any batsman dismissed in any previous Super Over shall be ineligible to bat in the following Super Over," states Rule 21. Further, Rule 22 states: "Any bowler who bowled in the previous Super Over shall be ineligible to bowl in the subsequent Super Over."

And Rule 23 says: "In all other ways, the procedure for a subsequent Super Over shall be the same as for the initial Super Over."

There are some other interesting Super Over rules, like the one regarding the use of pitch, that are not very well known.

The Super Over shall take place on the pitch allocated for the match, unless otherwise determined by the umpires in consultation with the ground authority and IPL match referee, says the rule. Another provision is that the team batting second in the match shall bat first in the Super Over.