IPL Points Table: KXIP Remain at Bottom Despite Win Over RCB

Chasing a mere 172 at Sharjah, KXIP won the match in yet another thriller. The win also improved their run rate which now stands at -0.295, as opposed to the -0.381 before the start of the game.

KXIP has 4 points, after having played 8 games. They have won 2 matches and lost 6.

Meanwhile, this is the 3rd defeat for RCB in IPL 2020. They are placed 3rd in the points table with 5 wins.