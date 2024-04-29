ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

IPL Points Table 2024: Updated Standings After CSK vs SRH Match

There were a few changes after today's IPL 2024 matches. Know the latest team standings here after CSK vs SRH match

Shivangani Singh
Published
IPL
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

The IPL 2024 points table emerges as a dynamic battleground, showcasing the fierce competition among the 10 elite teams. The IPL points table is decided on the basis of points that each team accumulates. There are two matches on Sunday for IPL 2024. RCB vs GT match was played today at 3:30 pm where RCB won the match by 9 wickets but still remained at 10th position with 6 points after 10 matches.

In the second half of the day, fans witnessed the CSK vs SRH match where CSK scored 212 runs and defeated SRH by 78 runs. CSK moved up to the third position from fifth position and SRH came to the fourth rank. Now, let's have a look at the entire IPL 2024 Points table.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Latest Team Standings After CSK vs SRH Match Today

Here is the latest position of all teams in the IPL 2024 Points Table after CSK vs LSH and RCB vs GT matches today, 28 April 2024.

POSITIONTEAMPLAYEDWONLOSSNRRPTS
1RR9810.69416
2KKR8530.97210
3CSK9540.8110
4SRH9540.07510
5LSG9540.05910
6DC1055-0.27610
7GT1046-1.1138
8PBKS936-0.1876
9MI936-0.2616
10RCB1037-0.4156

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from indian-premier-league-ipl

Topics:  IPL   Indian Premier League   IPL 2024 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News