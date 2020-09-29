T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Kohli’s Men beat Mumbai in Super Over

In episode 10 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and I talk about the second Super Over game of the season where Virat hit the winning runs to help his team beat Mumbai.

After both teams scored the exact number of runs in 20 overs – Bangalore made 201/3 batting first and then Mumbai made 201/5 while chasing – the match went into the Super Over.

Mumbai batted first, Navdeep Saini bowled a disciplined line and length and conceded only seven runs, before Kohli and AB de Villiers scored the required runs off pacer Jasprit Bumrah to win two points for Bangalore.