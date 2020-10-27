Here’s How Close Playoffs Race Was During Last 5 IPL Seasons

2017

SRH moved to 17 points -- with one no result -- after two wins in last two matches and KXIP, who could have finished at least ahead of KKR on fourth position with 16 points, lost their last game to Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) by nine wickets to finish fifth with 14 points.

Their net run rate too took a plunge after the humiliating loss. RPS won five of their last six matches, and two of their last three to move to 18 points and finished second behind MI with 20 points.

2016

While Gujarat Lions finished on top with 18 points, three teams qualified with 16 points each. RCB won their last four games to finish amongst the top two while eventual champions SRH finished third and KKR ended fourth on the points table.

MI who were looking good, lost two of their last three matches to finish on 14 points and Delhi Daredevils lost three of their last four games to end at 14.

2015

MI won their last two games to end second in the league phase with 16 points due to better net run rate. RCB (3rd) and RR (4th) too had 16 points each. Both RCB and RR could qualify because SRH and KKR who were in the race lost their last two games, with SRH losing to MI by nine wickets and helping the Mumbai franchise improve their run rate. KKR's last two defeats included one against MI.