IPL Mega Auction: India U-19 World Cup Stars Get Picked by Various Franchises

Mumbai then secured the first bid for Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Bawa's team-mate. Lucknow joined the bid followed by Chennai. Eventually, Chennai got him for INR 1.5 crores.



Hyderabad's N Tilak Verma, the top-order batter in India's U-19 squad from 2020 World Cup who had a very good Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, attracted bids from Delhi, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Eventually Mumbai got him for INR 1.7 crores.



Bangalore and Rajasthan were in a battle to get U-19 2016 batch all-rounder Mahipal Lomror. Eventually, Bangalore got him for INR 95 lakh.



Kolkata had an easy buy in U-19 2018 batch all-rounder Anukul Roy for INR 20 lakh while Gujarat Titans bought all-rounder Darshan Nalkande for the same amount. Mumbai got in all-rounder Sanjay Yadav for INR 50 lakh.