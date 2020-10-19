From 2009 to 2020, a Look at 13 IPL Matches Decided by Super Over

A total of 13 Indian Premier League (IPL) matches have ended with scores levelled, forcing the match to be decided in the Super Over decider. The latest instance happened on Sunday, 18 October, when both matches of the double header in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) went into the Super Overs, thus taking the excitement to another level. The second game on Sunday, between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians, was forced into a second Super Over after the first one too ended in a tie.

Here’s a look at all 13 encounters that have gone into Super Over: