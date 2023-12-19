IPL Auction 2024: CSK, Punjab, Delhi Fight it Out as Chennai Bag Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra will be donning Chennai's yellow this IPL 2024 season as the MS Dhoni-led franchise have bagged the young Kiwi's services in the auction, for Rs 1.80 crore.

The Kiwi all-rounder had slotted his base price at Rs 50 lakh and it was Chennai Super Kings who opened the bidding for him. Delhi Capitals then raised it by another Rs 5 lakh as the two teams then went into a face-off to get the 24-year-old into their squad.

The bidding hit Rs 1 crore with Chennai Super Kings when Punjab Kings entered and made it Rs 1.10 crore. Chennai though immediately raised their paddle in rebuttal and went onto make Rachin their first buy of the 2024 auction.