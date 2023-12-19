IPL Auction 2024: CSK Acquire New Zealand Batter Daryl Mitchell for Rs 14 Crore

Mitchell is naturally better in the longer formats, but he also has a strong record in T20Is, averaging 24.86 with a strike rate of 137.22. His total T20 stats are extremely impressive, averaging 30.79 with a strike rate of 135.14, and he has 18 half-centuries in 169 batting appearances.

In the ICC Men’s 2023 ODI World Cup, the Kiwi hitter scored 552 runs at an average of 69.00 and a powerful strike rate of 111.07 in just nine innings.

Mitchell has only played two IPL games where he participated for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2022 and scored 33 runs.