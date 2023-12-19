IPL Auction 2024: Chennai Super Kings Buy Shardul Thakur for Rs 4 crore

Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur goes to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 4 crore.
In an IPL career that began in 2015, has played for three – Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
Having been traded to KKR from DC last season, Thakur did not have the best of seasons, picking up 7 wickets in 11 games last year at a poor economy rate of 10.48 runs per over. Having said that, he slammed a match-winning half-century in one game, and also had to battle injuries.
A seasoned campaigner in IPL with eight seasons worth of experience, he has taken 89 wickets at an average of 28.76 and an economy rate of 9.16 runs per over in 86 games. In the international arena, Thakur has 33 wickets and 69 runs to his name in 25 T20Is. His ability to provide crucial breakthroughs and emerge as a match-winner when least expected to is what makes him a rare talent.
A total of 333 players are going under the hammer in Dubai during the 2024 IPL auction, of which 214 are Indians and 119 are overseas cricketers.
However, the 10 teams together have only a maximum of 77 slots open, with each team allowed a roster of a maximum of 25 players.
23 players registered their base price at the maximum of Rs 2 crore with another 13 slotting themselves in the Rs 1.5 crore base price.
