Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Live

IPL 2024 Retention Live Updates: Rahul Stays at LSG But Hardik Set To Join MI?

IPL 2024 retention: Get latest news and updates on IPL players retention and released players list here.

The Quint
Updated
IPL
3 min read
IPL 2024 Retention Live Updates: Rahul Stays at LSG But Hardik Set To Join MI?
i
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Snapshot

  • Ahead of the mini auction scheduled in December, all 10 IPL franchises are set to make public the roster of players they will release and keep prior on Sunday, 26 November - the deadline day.

3:45 PM , 26 Nov

IPL 2024 Auction Trade Window Live Updates: PBKS To Release These Players?

There are reportedly plans to release Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sam Curran, and Rishi Dhawan.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
3:35 PM , 26 Nov

IPL 2024 Auction Trade Window Live Updates: Hardik To Join Mumbai Indians?

In what could potentially go down as the most high-profile trade in the history of Indian Premier League, Hardik Pandya is reportedly all set to reunite his ties with his first franchise, Mumbai Indians. The Gujarat Titans skipper will be joining the five-time champions in an all-cash deal.

IPL 2024: As per reports, Hardik Pandya will rejoin Mumbai Indians.

(Photo: BCCI)

3:26 PM , 26 Nov

IPL 2024 Auction Trade Window Live Updates: Gambhir Back at Home

Six years after leaving the franchise, Gautam Gambhir has returned to the Kolkata Knight Riders again – in a different capacity this time around. In the upcoming edition wherein he will be seen mentoring the two-time champions.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
3:23 PM , 26 Nov

IPL 2024 Auction Trade Window Live Updates: Malinga's Homecoming

Lasith Malinga, the former fast bowler for the Mumbai Indians, has returned to the team as a fast bowling coach. Malinga was formerly a member of the Rajasthan Royals. Conversely, MI has parted ways with Shane Bond, who is now a member of RR.


Published: 26 Nov 2023, 2:45 PM IST
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×