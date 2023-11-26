IPL 2024 Retention Live Updates: Rahul Stays at LSG But Hardik Set To Join MI?

Ahead of the mini auction scheduled in December, all 10 IPL franchises are set to make public the roster of players they will release and keep prior on Sunday, 26 November - the deadline day.
IPL 2024 Auction Trade Window Live Updates: PBKS To Release These Players?
There are reportedly plans to release Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sam Curran, and Rishi Dhawan.
IPL 2024 Auction Trade Window Live Updates: Hardik To Join Mumbai Indians?
In what could potentially go down as the most high-profile trade in the history of Indian Premier League, Hardik Pandya is reportedly all set to reunite his ties with his first franchise, Mumbai Indians. The Gujarat Titans skipper will be joining the five-time champions in an all-cash deal.
IPL 2024 Auction Trade Window Live Updates: Gambhir Back at Home
Six years after leaving the franchise, Gautam Gambhir has returned to the Kolkata Knight Riders again – in a different capacity this time around. In the upcoming edition wherein he will be seen mentoring the two-time champions.
IPL 2024 Auction Trade Window Live Updates: Malinga's Homecoming
Lasith Malinga, the former fast bowler for the Mumbai Indians, has returned to the team as a fast bowling coach. Malinga was formerly a member of the Rajasthan Royals. Conversely, MI has parted ways with Shane Bond, who is now a member of RR.