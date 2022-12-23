IPL Auction 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad Bag Mayank Agarwal For Rs 8.25 Crore
IPL Auction 2023: Mayank Agarwal had started at a base price of Rs 1 crore.
Mayank Agarwal has been bagged by Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2023 IPL auction.
Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad participated it a bidding war before SRH came out trumps once again, bagging the former Punjab Kings skipper for Rs 8.25 crore. His base price was Rs 1 crore.
Mayank Agarwal was Punjab Kings' captain in the previous season but was released by the franchise last month, following another poor season. Before the big 2022 IPL auction, Mayank was in fact the first player to be retained by Punjab, for Rs 12 crore.
Agarwal scored just 196 runs in 13 matches at an average of 16.33 in IPL 2022, as the franchise ended the season at the sixth position in the points table.
Since Mayank's exit, Punjab have named Shikhar Dhawan as their captain for the upcoming season.
Topics: Mayank Agarwal IPL Auction 2023
