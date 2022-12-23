IPL Auction 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad Bag Mayank Agarwal For Rs 8.25 Crore

Mayank Agarwal was Punjab Kings' captain in the previous season but was released by the franchise last month, following another poor season. Before the big 2022 IPL auction, Mayank was in fact the first player to be retained by Punjab, for Rs 12 crore.

Agarwal scored just 196 runs in 13 matches at an average of 16.33 in IPL 2022, as the franchise ended the season at the sixth position in the points table.

Since Mayank's exit, Punjab have named Shikhar Dhawan as their captain for the upcoming season.