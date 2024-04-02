IPL 2024: Riyan Parag’s Time Has Arrived, and Trolls Can’t Do Anything but Watch

It can be argued that a rope of five seasons is probably too long a horizon given to anyone. But there was a reason he was given such a long rope by the Rajasthan Royals, which was due to his potential of becoming a star, and there was also a big reason behind why he kept failing to prove his mettle.

The Rajasthan Royals’ management deserve credit for keeping their faith in Riyan's talent and potential for so long. That was really commendable. But they are also somewhat responsible for Riyan's poor performances until last season.

They continuously tried to mould Riyan into a lower middle-order batter, given his ability against pace. That decision was also born out of their necessity as year after year, they had failed to recruit a proper finisher from the auctions. So, the onus fell on Riyan to do a job that is the toughest to nail in T20 cricket.

Even the likes of Heinrich Klaasen and Nicholas Pooran have started flourishing in this role since only last year or so, after playing for multiple years. Now, imagine asking a teenager to do that and succeed at it – that's a one-way road that could have only led to failure. Resultantly, he had to face the brunt of the fans when he failed miserably at that.