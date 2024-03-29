IPL 2024: ‘She Has Seen the Struggle,’ Riyan Parag Credits Mother for Comeback

Riyan Parag finally got a much-awaited memorable knock as he left everyone in awe with his blistering knock against Delhi Capitals on Thursday, at their home ground Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. The match which ended with Rajasthan's 12-run victory over Delhi Capitals, saw Riyal in his element like never before.
Smashing 6 sixes and 7 fours in his lightning knock, Riyan smashed an unbeaten 84 runs off just 45, his personal best in the IPL history so far. His magnificient knock helped Rajasthan post the target of 186 runs, which Delhi couldn't chase successfully as they fell short by 12 runs and ended their inning with 173/5 on the board.
After a rough last season, in which he could only manage to accumulate 78 runs in 7 games played by him, with 20 being his highest score, the young batter bounced back rather fiercely and grabbed eyeballs with the stunning display of his skills against Delhi.
During the post-match presentation, Riyan Parag revealed that his mother had seen the struggle he went through during last couple of years and how special it is for him to make this comeback during her presence in the stadium. He also credited his success to domestic cricket, where he had a great season recently.
"They (emotion) are settled, mom is here, she has seen the struggle, the last 3-4 years. I know what my opinion is about myself. That does not change regardless of whether I get a zero or not. That's a lot to do with the type of season as well, I had a great domestic season and that helps," Riyan said after the match.
"Someone in the top four has to play the 20 overs, the wicket was keeping low and stopping, in the first game Sanju bhayya did it. I have worked very hard, the last 3 days I was in bed, I was on painkillers, I just got up today and I'm very happy," he concluded.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)