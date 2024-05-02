ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

IPL 2024 Points Table: Latest Team Positions After RR vs SRH Match

SRH won the today's match against RR by 1 run and moved up to the 4th position with 12 points

IPL
Sunrisers Hyderabad played against Rajasthan Royals in today's IPL 2024 match which was the 50th match of the season. The teams faced each other at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium today. SRH won the match against RR by 1 run.

The Rajasthan Royals are leading the IPL 2024 points table with eight wins from ten matches. And the victory in today's IPL match would have sealed their playoff berth. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad is having a mixed run this season of IPL, with six wins and four losses in their ten matches so far. And after having won the match today they have moved up to the fourth spot with 12 points. Let's have a look at the complete IPL 2024 team standings.

The IPL Points Table is based on the ICC System according to which each team is awarded 2 points for win during group stages. In case of draw during the group stage, winner are decided through super over. The IPL 2024 Points Table shows wins, losses, total points, net run rate after each match.

Updated Team Standings After SRH vs RR Match Today

POSITIONTEAMPLAYEDWONLOSTNRRPOINTS
1RR10820.62216
2KKR9631.09612
3LSG10640.09412
4SRH10640.07212
5CSK10550.62710
6DC1156-0.44210
7PBKS1046-0.0628
8GT1046-1.1138
9MI1037-0.2726
10RCB1037-0.4156
Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from indian-premier-league-ipl

Topics:  IPL   Indian Premier League   IPL 2024 

More News