IPL 2024: Who Is Mayank Yadav, the LSG Pacer Who Bowled This IPL’s Fastest Ball?

Post his match-winning spell, the young debutant revealed his plan against the formidable PBKS batter and said, "Never thought it would be such a good debut. Was nervous before the match. Tried to stick to my pace and aim at the stumps. Was thinking about using slower ones initially, but stuck to the quick ones."

"First wicket (Bairstow) was special. It's good to debut at such a young age. Had a few goals, but can't help if injuries come in the way," he added at the post-match presentation.