IPL 2024: Hits & Misses From Week 5 – From Pant’s Comeback to Hardik’s Troubles

With 42 matches already played in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), teams are vigorously competing for playoff berths. While some teams boast realistic chances, others are hanging on by the thread of mathematical calculations.

Week 5 unfolded with a flurry of reverse fixtures spanning various venues, where some players reclaimed their peak form, while others experienced a downturn in performance.

As we prepare to embark on the sixth week of action, let's take a moment to recap the standout moments from the past week: