IPL 2024: Hits & Misses From Week 5 – From Pant’s Comeback to Hardik’s Troubles

With 42 matches already played in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), teams are vigorously competing for playoff berths. While some teams boast realistic chances, others are hanging on by the thread of mathematical calculations.
Week 5 unfolded with a flurry of reverse fixtures spanning various venues, where some players reclaimed their peak form, while others experienced a downturn in performance.
As we prepare to embark on the sixth week of action, let's take a moment to recap the standout moments from the past week:
Hits
Yashasvi Jaiswal Is Back And How!
When Yashasvi Jaiswal stepped onto the field against the Mumbai Indians, he was carrying a concerning record of 129 runs accumulated at a strike rate of 148.78 from his first 7 games of the season. Speculation had been rife for a while about Jaiswal slipping out of contention for the T20 World Cup squad.
However, against Mumbai Indians, the left-hander reaffirmed his prowess in spectacular fashion. True to his style, he dominated the game by unleashing an array of powerful strokes, ultimately notching up his second IPL century, and notably, his second against the Mumbai Indians. Jaiswal's innings culminated with an unbeaten 104 off just 60 deliveries, striking at an impressive rate of 173.33.
Rishabh Pant Never Left
Delhi Capitals' (DC) skipper, Rishabh Pant made a triumphant return to IPL action after a harrowing 14-month absence following a near-fatal car accident in December 2022. However, it wasn't until DC's clash against the Gujarat Titans that his full resurgence was truly witnessed. Back at his home ground, the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Pant displayed a brand of cricket that suggested he had never been away and is leading a contender of the wicket-keeper batter’s role at the upcoming World Cup.
It was a fearless display, reminiscent of his best days, as he clobbered the ball into every direction of the field, taking on world-class bowlers with aplomb. Pant's explosive 43-ball 88, embellished with eight colossal sixes and five boundaries that came at a remarkable strike rate of 204.75 not only propelled his team to a crucial victory but also encapsulated his remarkable comeback.
The 'MS' Who Silenced CSK
Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants were squaring off for their second clash of the season when a player with the initials 'MS' turned the game around. And no, it wasn’t Mahendra Singh Dhoni, but Marcus Stoinis, who snatched a victory from CSK's grasp in a 6-wicket triumph over the defending champions at their fortress, Chepauk. Stoinis delivered a breathtaking innings, smashing 124 off just 63 deliveries at a blistering strike rate of 196.83.
On a day when CSK seemed poised for victory, Stoinis, who was elevated to the number 3 spot in the challenging chase of 211 runs after Quinton de Kock's early dismissal, intervened and justified his team's decision with a ferocious ton, sealing a rare double triumph over CSK for his side.
Misses
Daryl Mitchell’s Whispering Bat
Following the 2023 ODI World Cup, there was anticipation that Kiwi all-rounder Daryl Mitchell would emerge as a key weapon in the Chennai Super Kings' arsenal, but his performances state otherwise.
Apart from a decent 34-run innings against the Delhi Capitals, Mitchell has struggled to make an impact, failing to surpass 26 runs in the remaining six matches. In three of these games, he couldn't even reach the 20-run mark.
Despite his lackluster showings, the team has persisted with him in the playing XI, barring one instance. If Mitchell continues to struggle with the bat, calls for his exclusion from the team will likely intensify.
Mohit Sharma's Unwanted Record
In the previous season, Gujarat Titans found a gem in veteran pacer Mohit Sharma, who delivered outstandingly with 27 wickets in 14 matches, boasting an impressive average of 13.37 and an economy of 8.17, including a notable five-wicket haul.
However, in the ongoing season, Sharma's form has taken a downturn. Having featured in 9 matches, he has only taken 10 wickets while conceding 321 runs, leading to an inflated economy of 10.35 and a higher average of 32.10.
Sharma's recent display against Delhi Capitals was a stark disappointment as he failed to claim a wicket and leaked 73 runs in just four overs, resulting in an economy rate exceeding 18. This regrettable performance also cemented his name in IPL history for the most expensive spell ever recorded, beating Basil Thampi's record
Hardik's Struggles Across Departments
After a rocky start that saw them stumble with three consecutive losses, Mumbai Indians' (MI) new captain Hardik Pandya rallied his team to three victories out of the next five matches they played. However, Hardik’s individual contributions have been humdrum thus far. A closer look at his recent performances reveals concerns across all facets – batting, bowling and captaincy.
In MI's challenging 9-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals, Hardik, batting at number 7, managed only 10 runs off 10 balls. His bowling performance in the second innings was equally uninspiring, conceding 21 runs in 2 overs with an economy rate of 10.5. Furthermore, questions have been raised about his captaincy decisions, particularly his reluctance to utilise among world's best bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah, with the new ball.
