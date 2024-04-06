IPL 2024: Hits & Misses From Week 2 – From Mayank Yadav’s Pace To Faltering CSK

As the second week of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) sailed by, it brought forth a torrent of exciting cricketing action – records tumbled once again, new local talents earned recognition, and some teams found themselves stuck in familiar narratives that have haunted them for years.
As we venture into the third week of action, it's time to delve into the hits and misses that have defined the pulse-pounding action of week 2:
Hits
Shashank Singh's Rescue Job
Punjab Kings orchestrated a memorable turnaround against Gujarat Titans, spearheaded by the 32-year-old batter, Shashank Singh. When Singh stepped onto the field, Punjab Kings faced a daunting challenge, having stumbled to a precarious position of four wickets down for a mere 70 runs in 8.4 overs, while chasing a target of 200 runs. With Gujarat's formidable bowling lineup still holding plenty of overs in reserve, the odds seemed stacked against Punjab, and defeat appeared imminent.
However, Singh refused to concede defeat. The right-handed batsman meticulously picked his shots, launching a calculated assault on the Gujarat bowlers. His blistering innings of 61 runs off just 29 balls single-handedly turned the tide of the match, steering Punjab Kings to a nail-biting victory in the final over with three wickets to spare.
Forget RRR & KGF, KKR Have Got 'NRR'
Only a few days after Sunrisers Hyderabad set a new IPL record by scoring 277 runs in 20 overs, surpassing RCB's previous high of 263, Kolkata Knight Riders recorded the second-highest total in the history of IPL. Guided by the powerhouse trio of 'NRR' – Narine, Russel & Raghuvanshi – the Knights unleashed a barrage of power-packed shots.
Sunil Narine plundered his personal best in T20s, crafting 85 runs from just 39 deliveries. Meanwhile, uncapped Indian batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi shone with a blistering 54 off 27 balls/Andre Russell provided the final flourish with 41 runs off 19 deliveries, sealing the spectacle with flair and panache.
India's Latest Pace Prodigy – Mayank Yadav
Maintaining its tradition of finding hidden gems from the pool of homegrown talents, IPL has delivered yet again. This time, the latest find comes from Lucknow Super Giants’ arsenal – 21-year-old Mayank Yadav.
In his very first match, Mayank left a lasting impression that won him the Player of the Match award. With lightning speed and precision, he snatched four crucial wickets, including those of heavyweight batters like Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh and Jitesh Sharma, conceding a mere 27 runs in four overs.
But Mayank's brilliance didn't stop there. In the following clash against RCB, the speedster once again stole the show with a breathtaking three-wicket haul. This time, his victims included the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Cam Green and Rajat Patidar. Not content with just wickets, Mayank also grabbed attention for unleashing the fastest ball of 2024 IPL at a staggering 156.7 kmph, eclipsing his own previous record of 155.8 kmph set in the previous game.
Misses
RCB’s Woeful Start
After four matches into the season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru find themselves grappling with familiar woes, having suffered three losses – two of them being at their home turf. The team's perennial struggles persist, characterised by a fragile top-order and underperforming bowlers.
Former skipper Virat Kohli stands out as the lone beacon of consistency in RCB's batting lineup, amassing an impressive tally of 203 runs across four matches at an average of 67.66. Despite boasting a lineup studded with overseas stars such as skipper Faf Du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, and Cameron Green, RCB have faltered in extracting significant contributions from them.
Their bowling department, too, has faltered, with none of their bowlers managing to secure even a three-wicket haul thus far. Notably, RCB's frontline bowler Mohammed Siraj has only managed to capture three wickets in total, while mega-money signing Alzarri Joseph has struggled to make an impact, tallying just one wicket from three matches. Joseph's recent outing against KKR was particularly disappointing, as he conceded 34 runs in a mere two overs, boasting an economy rate of 17.
A Struggling Rashid Khan
Despite holding the distinction of being Gujarat Titans' leading wicket-taker of all time, Afghanistan's enigmatic spinner Rashid Khan has yet to conjure up a signature Rashid Khan-esque performance in the IPL. A glance at his recent outings reveal figures that might raise eyebrows: 0/23, 2/49, 1/33, and 1/40.
Rashid's economy rates in the tournament are also a cause of concern. Beginning with the season opener against MI, Rashid remained wicketless in his four-over spell. Despite securing two wickets in the subsequent match, he leaked a hefty 49 runs. In GT's ensuing encounters against SRH and PBKS, the Afghan spinner managed only one wicket in each match, and has conceded a combined 80 runs.
CSK's Sudden Dip in Form
Following their recent six-wicket defeat against Hyderabad, reigning champions Chennai Super Kings have stumbled into a rough patch after what was a flawless start. The team witnessed a seamless transition under new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, securing dominating victories in their first two home matches.
However, their fortunes soon took a downturn. Chennai's first defeat of the season unfolded against DC, where the formidable CSK lineup faltered in pursuit of a 191-run target, despite a vintage performance from Dhoni, who managed a brisk 37 off 16 balls. Subsequently, against SRH, CSK's powerhouse batting lineup struggled, mustering only 165/5 in 20 overs. Apart from Shivam Dube's impressive 45 off 24 balls, the rest of the batters faltered, while the bowlers could not defend the title.
