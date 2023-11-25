IPL 2024: Gujarat Captain Hardik Pandya Set To Return to Mumbai Indians – Report

In what could potentially go down as the most high-profile trade in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL), Hardik Pandya is reportedly all set to reunite his ties with his first franchise, Mumbai Indians. According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, the Gujarat Titans skipper will be joining the five-time champions in an all-cash deal.
Contrary to what initial rumours suggested, the deal will not see Mumbai Indians’ captain, Rohit Sharma heading back in the opposite direction. The 2021 champions are expected to pocket a transfer fee which has been kept under wraps – with Pandya earning 50% of that fee. Alongside, the move will cost Mumbai Indians Rs 15 crore, that is, Pandya’s salary in Gujarat Titans.
Hardik Pandya’s IPL Journey So Far
Hardik was signed by Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2015 for only Rs 10 lakh. His first couple of seasons were far from being remarkable, but in IPL 2017, the then-young all-rounder shot to fame by scoring 250 runs at a strike rate of 156.2, whilst also picking up six wickets.
After an even better outing in 2018, wherein he scored 260 runs but improved significantly as a bowler, picking up 18 wickets, Hardik was retained by Mumbai Indians for a hefty fee of Rs 11 crore.
The next three seasons saw the all-rounder and the franchise enjoying an association which was rewarding for both stakeholders, but ahead of IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians decided to release the player. In his seven seasons at Mumbai, Hardik scored 1476 runs and picked up 42 wickets.
Hardik subsequently signed a Rs 15 crore contract with the newly-formed Gujarat Titans, and led them to the title in only their first season of existence. The 30-year-old local lad also took Gujarat to the final in IPL 2023, only to falter at the last step.
More Details About the Deal
With the deal likely to cost Mumbai Indians Rs 15 crore, they only have Rs 5.50 crore remaining in their purse – including both their unused purse from last season and the Rs 5 crore additional purse that all ten teams will be provided with ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.
Hence, it is imperative that the Indians will have to release some mega-money signings to accommodate Hardik in the squad. Australian all-rounder Cameron Green – signed for Rs 17.50 crore, and English pacer Jofra Archer – signed for Rs 8 crore, could be among the candidates.
Meanwhile, the Titans will now need to find a new captain for their franchise. Whilst they have an internationally recognised leader in New Zealand’s Kane Williamson, young batting prodigy Shubman Gill can also throw his hat into the ring.
The teams must confirm their trade deals and retention lists by 4pm tomorrow (26 November).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)