Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

IPL 2024: Full List of Gujarat Titans' Players Released & Retained

IPL 2024 retentions: Hardik Pandya remains at Gujarat (for now) despite reports of a move to Mumbai Indians.

The Quint
Published
IPL
1 min read
IPL 2024: Full List of Gujarat Titans' Players Released & Retained
i
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Weeks of speculation, but Hardik Pandya will continue to remain at Gujarat Titans (for now) as the team has submitted their final IPL 2024 retentions list ahead of the 4pm, 26 November deadline.

In fact, Pandya has still also been named their captain in the list submitted to the IPL Governing Body. However, this doesn't mean the trade cannot go through, it just means that it will be a player to player swap between the two teams, with Mumbai having to send to Gujarat a player with an earning of around Pandya's Rs 15 crore.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

IPL 2024 Gujarat Titans - Players Retained

  1. David Miller

  2. Shubman Gill

  3. Matthew Wade

  4. Wriddhiman Saha

  5. Kane Williamson

  6. Hardik Pandya (capt)

  7. Abhinav Manohar

  8. B Sai Sudharsan

  9. Darshan Nalkande

  10. Vijay Shankar

  11. Jayant Yadav

  12. Rahul Tewatia

  13. Mohammed Shami

  14. Noor Ahmad

  15. R Sai Kishore

  16. Rashid Khan

  17. Josh Little

  18. Mohit Sharma

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

IPL 2024 Gujarat Titans - Players Released

  1. Yash Dayal

  2. KS Bharat

  3. Shivam Mavi

  4. Urvil Patel

  5. Pradeep Sangwan

  6. Odean Smith

  7. Alzarri Joseph

  8. Dasun Shanaka

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from indian-premier-league-ipl

Topics:  IPL 2024   IPL 2024 Retentions 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×