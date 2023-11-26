IPL 2024: Full List of Gujarat Titans' Players Released & Retained

Weeks of speculation, but Hardik Pandya will continue to remain at Gujarat Titans (for now) as the team has submitted their final IPL 2024 retentions list ahead of the 4pm, 26 November deadline.

In fact, Pandya has still also been named their captain in the list submitted to the IPL Governing Body. However, this doesn't mean the trade cannot go through, it just means that it will be a player to player swap between the two teams, with Mumbai having to send to Gujarat a player with an earning of around Pandya's Rs 15 crore.