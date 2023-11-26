IPL 2024: Full List of Gujarat Titans' Players Released & Retained

Weeks of speculation, but Hardik Pandya will continue to remain at Gujarat Titans (for now) as the team has submitted their final IPL 2024 retentions list ahead of the 4pm, 26 November deadline.
In fact, Pandya has still also been named their captain in the list submitted to the IPL Governing Body. However, this doesn't mean the trade cannot go through, it just means that it will be a player to player swap between the two teams, with Mumbai having to send to Gujarat a player with an earning of around Pandya's Rs 15 crore.
IPL 2024 Gujarat Titans - Players Retained
David Miller
Shubman Gill
Matthew Wade
Wriddhiman Saha
Kane Williamson
Hardik Pandya (capt)
Abhinav Manohar
B Sai Sudharsan
Darshan Nalkande
Vijay Shankar
Jayant Yadav
Rahul Tewatia
Mohammed Shami
Noor Ahmad
R Sai Kishore
Rashid Khan
Josh Little
Mohit Sharma
IPL 2024 Gujarat Titans - Players Released
Yash Dayal
KS Bharat
Shivam Mavi
Urvil Patel
Pradeep Sangwan
Odean Smith
Alzarri Joseph
Dasun Shanaka
