IPL 2024: Dinesh Karthik Turns Back the Clock After Kohli’s 77, RCB Get 1st Win

After a barren spell which invited much scrutiny and criticism, Rajat Patidar looked in slightly better touch in this game. His run-a-ball 18 involved a six and a four, though the manner of his dismissal – clean bowled by Harpreet Brar – will do very little to boost his morale.

The left-arm orthodox spinner bowled one of his more memorable and significant spells in IPL today, recording figures of 4-0-13-2. After dismissing Patidar, he also got the wicket of Glenn Maxwell. Bengaluru’s Aussie trio scored three runs apiece – adding only nine runs to the team’s cause.

Whilst all of this unfolded at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Kohli remained firm as an epitome of equanimity. During his 49-ball stay in the crease, in which he accumulated 77 runs with the help of 11 fours and a couple of sixes, Kohli looked invincible. Except he was not, as corroborated by Harshal Patel, who dismissed the former Bengaluru skipper in the 16th over.